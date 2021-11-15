Levin Exposes The New York Times, Racist and “Utterly Corrupt”

















Mark Levin believes many of the major media platforms in this country are anti-Semitic and racist. They spread venom under the cover of analysis. The press, he says, is “utterly corrupt.”

What makes this clip most worthwhile is the NY Times history as an anti-Semitic and pro-brutal dictator paper that hid the Holocaust. Germans weren’t hiding what they were doing. When stories seeped through, they pretended the sources were not reliable.

They also knew about Stalin and The Great Purge, and covered it up.

The Times helped build up Fidel Castro.

Watch:

Related















