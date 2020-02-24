Levin’s Dire Warning as Leftist Bernie Sanders Takes the Lead

The hardcore leftists at the Guardian claim that after Bernie’s “landslide Nevada win, it’s time for Democrats to unite behind him.” They say “no other Democrat can beat him,” and the liberal [leftist] establishment must come to terms with the “inevitable.”

To those of us who know what Bernie is and where this is headed, the next paragraph is terrifying:

Democrats shouldn’t worry, though: Bernie has a strong organization and a lot of money, and can mobilize millions of p,eople to support him in November. He’s exactly the kind of candidate you should want your party to have. And for all the fear of his “radicalism,” he’s really a moderate: his signature policies are a national health insurance program, a living wage, free public higher education, and a serious green energy investment plan. It’s shocking that there is such opposition to such sensible plans. On what planet are these things so politically toxic that Democrats are afraid to run on them? Voters like these ideas, and so long as Democrats unify behind Bernie rather than continuing to try to tear him down, they will have a very good shot at defeating a radical and unhinged president like Donald Trump. The polling looks good for Bernie in November, so now we just need to get this primary over with and focus on the real fight. The other candidates had their shot: they lost. They need to accept it.

“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin warned conservatives on Sunday that “there’s nothing to celebrate about [Bernie] Sanders’ victory and possible if not likely nomination.”

Levin made the statement on Twitter on Sunday, responding to a PJ Media article titled, “Stunning: A Delusional Socialist Just Blew Away the Democrat Competition in Nevada. Now What?”

My fellow conservatives, there’s nothing to celebrate about Sanders’ victory and possible if not likely nomination.https://t.co/XEYWMnWKwm — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 23, 2020

THE ARTICLE LEVIN LINKED TO IS FRIGHTENING

The PJ Media article he linked to refers to Bernie trouncing the rest of the Democrat field and asks, ‘now what?’ The author pours over Sanders’ evident communist past. In the end, the author, Paula Bolyard, sends a dire warning:

Make no mistake: the Democratic Party is in thrall to socialism, if not communism. Those in the younger demographic, in particular, are increasingly demanding free everything—and the younger you go, the more stuff they’re demanding. Not only that, younger voters believe climate change (i.e., weather) poses an existential threat to the planet. They’re demanding that politicians do whatever Greta Thunberg, the world’s most famous teen-truant, tells them to do. These kids, increasingly without God, have been mal-educated in our public schools and universities and believe they are on the right side of history by supporting socialism.

It’s hard to think about, but these kids aren’t going to stop until they get socialism—good and hard, as my colleague Stephen Green likes to say. Only then, when the quality of life they’ve become accustomed to as privileged Americans has become a distant memory, will they see the light.

They may get their wish in November.

LEVIN KNOWS WHAT SANDERS IS AND THE YOUTH LOVE HIM

Levin said last week that Sanders, who is currently leading the Democratic party, is an alleged anti-Semite who’s “embracing an Islamo-Nazi mentality when it comes to the Jewish state,” Mediaite reported.

“He hates America,” Levin reportedly added.

The conservative radio host and constitutional scholar has also said that Sanders “is a Marxist who supports the most vile Marxist regimes. … He praised Cuba…the Soviet Union…Venezuela. And this isn’t being reported.”

It is clear Ms. Bolyard and Mr. Levin are correct. We are in deep trouble.