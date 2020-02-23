Watch heads explode when Matthews sees Nazi Germany in Sanders’ win

Tingles, who isn’t feeling tingles over Bernie Sanders, compared the Sanders victory in Nevada to Nazi Germany overrunning France in 1940. “It’s too late to stop him…It’s over,” he said.

He doesn’t mean it’s over for the United States as it will be should Bernie become President. What he is saying is the primary is over. His concern is not that Bernie is a communist. His concern is Trump the capitalist, the American, will win.

Watch:

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews likens Sanders victory in Nevada to Nazi Germany overrunning France in 1940: “It’s too late to stop him … it’s over” pic.twitter.com/6GJetLoDkq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2020

Leftist Heads Explode

When you look at the responses, you can understand how these people mindlessly follow socialists and communists. They don’t even know what he said but blabber about it anyway.

It’s too late to stop him from improving people’s lives? Chris go FYourself! — Spark (@sparkingnew) February 22, 2020

So now it’s “Bernie is literally Hitler”? — Sara Romero-La Puente (@sromerolapuente) February 22, 2020

That is so unbelievably offensive. Sanders lost relatives in the holocaust. Nazis literally killed members of Bernie’s family and yet Chris Matthews has the nerve to compare his victory to Nazi victory! — Retired Pediatrician (@roggr) February 22, 2020

Just goes to show that MSNBC advocacy for the far-left was never its ideology. It was just pushing red meat to control and manipulate the base, and then hijack with War Inc. and Wall Street interests. MSNBC and CNN are basically the same. — OverTheMoonbat⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@OverTheMoonbat) February 22, 2020