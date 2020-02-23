Watch heads explode when Matthews sees Nazi Germany in Sanders’ win

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Tingles, who isn’t feeling tingles over Bernie Sanders, compared the Sanders victory in Nevada to Nazi Germany overrunning France in 1940. “It’s too late to stop him…It’s over,” he said.

He doesn’t mean it’s over for the United States as it will be should Bernie become President. What he is saying is the primary is over. His concern is not that Bernie is a communist. His concern is Trump the capitalist, the American, will win.

Watch:

Leftist Heads Explode

When you look at the responses, you can understand how these people mindlessly follow socialists and communists. They don’t even know what he said but blabber about it anyway.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply