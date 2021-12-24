LGBT Pronouns Allowed in the Military As Our Enemies Laugh at Us

















As of December 20th, the Air Force and Space Force will allow Airmen and Guardians to include their pronouns in the signature line of emails, the bizarro announcement read:

“Official signature blocks should include name, rank, service affiliation, duty title, organization name, phone numbers, and social media contact information. Pronouns such as he/him, she/her, or they/them are now authorized but not required”

“An inclusive force is a mission-ready force, and I’m thankful to the LGBTQ Initiatives Team for helping us realize this opportunity to be a more inclusive force,” said Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones.

Really? This is going to help us defeat our enemies?

The LGBTQ Initiatives Team, or LIT, a part of the Department of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group, pushed for this change. Allegedly, it’s to remove barriers and make us more inclusive.

All it actually does is make us look ridiculous to our enemies. More info:

“The change request was driven by awareness of a restrictive policy that was being used against transgender Airmen and Guardians who were authentically representing themselves,” said Lt. Col. Bree Fram, a LIT Transgender Policy Team co-lead. “It was also important for many individuals often confused as being a different gender in their communications.”

The discipline in the military is breaking down quickly if invented pronouns by a tiny militant group can make the entire military leadership obey. We look like idiots.

