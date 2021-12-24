Contrary to CNN Reports, No One in the US Died from Omicron

















Fake News CNN falsely reported earlier this week that an unvaccinated Texas Man became the first American to die from the Omicron variant. Unsurprisingly, the Fake News network reported false information again, causing a lot of angst right before Christmas.

Health authorities in Texas are rejecting the story, saying instead the man died with Omicron, not because of it.

According to The Blaze, Harris County, public health officials did not say that the patient died from the Omicron variant of COVID. Rather, he died after testing positive for the Omicron variant.

But, CNN can’t let a hysterical story go to waste. When they aren’t lying, they’re careless in their excitement at getting the story out quickly. This is why they are plummeting in the polls.

Sadly, for Democrats, Omicron is a no-never-mind and might spell the end of the pandemic.

Public officials and media reported that a man in Texas became the first American to die from the Omicron variant. I checked with the Harris County Public Health Department. Turns out that’s not true. Here’s audio of my phone call. pic.twitter.com/fIDZNPzYuj — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) December 22, 2021

