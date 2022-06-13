LGBTQ+Pride Family Friendly Events Are Out of Control

Keep up with LGBTQ+Pride month and all the Sodom and Gomorrah activities. The people are out of control. This is who we are now.

WARNING! EVEN THOUGH PARENTS THINK THIS IS FIT FOR CHILDREN, IT’S NOT NECESSARILY EVEN FIT FOR ADULTS!

The participants in the parade say the LGBT community is always misrepresented. Then they parade around half-dressed, twerking, mimicking doggie play and sadomasochistic activities with whips. They obviously want this to be normalized.

Watch if you can stand it. This was considered family friendly and parents brought their small children to this. If you go to Drew Hernandez’s Twitter feed, you can see all of the clips.

Why don’t they take their children to the zoo, or an amusement park, or a ball game? Instead, they take them to hyper-sexualized, porno, pedo parades.

The trouble is, without God, you won’t put the genie back in the bottle.

THIS IS GROOMING.

GROOMERS: A parent just tossing her little girl into the arms of Drag Dancers that just finished twerking and spreading their legs in front of children here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/EHBvW5zYKJ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

KIDS DRAG SHOW: A clearly “all ages” Drag Show was put on with Drag Dancers twerking and discarding clothing in the presence of scared and confused looking children here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/08YryTchTp — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

PEDO ALERT: A sexually provocative LGBTQ circus dancer singles out a little boy in the crowd and wraps the boy with a hula hoop then rubs the hula hoop on its genitals here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/h8BeWIaf2i — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

CHILD ABUSE: A woman forces a boy against his will to watch the LA PRIDE March as LGBTQ attendees twerk here in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/Ei9gEZMMBU — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

DEPRAVITY: A drag queen standing on an egg plant emoji with dancers with bulging genitals says “WE HAVE GENITALS AND LUBE” to little children in the crowd | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/YWAkjXkxM6 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

GROOMER ALERT: A mother encourages a little girl to wave at men with bulging genitals and drag queens like it’s a Disneyland Parade here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/NxDEAmfK5q — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

KIDS AT PRIDE LA: Lots of children being exposed to hyper sexual and pornographic themes here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/fzAPb7EkVS — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

