LGBTQ+Pride Family Friendly Events Are Out of Control

By
M Dowling
-
0
41

Keep up with LGBTQ+Pride month and all the Sodom and Gomorrah activities. The people are out of control. This is who we are now.

WARNING! EVEN THOUGH PARENTS THINK THIS IS FIT FOR CHILDREN, IT’S NOT NECESSARILY EVEN FIT FOR ADULTS!

The participants in the parade say the LGBT community is always misrepresented. Then they parade around half-dressed, twerking, mimicking doggie play and sadomasochistic activities with whips. They obviously want this to be normalized.

Watch if you can stand it. This was considered family friendly and parents brought their small children to this. If you go to Drew Hernandez’s Twitter feed, you can see all of the clips.

Why don’t they take their children to the zoo, or an amusement park, or a ball game? Instead, they take them to hyper-sexualized, porno, pedo parades.

The trouble is, without God, you won’t put the genie back in the bottle.

THIS IS GROOMING.


