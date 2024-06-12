Lia Thomas Cannot Compete in the Olympics – Lost Lawsuit – It’s Over

Swimmer Lia Thomas, who is a fully-endowed biological male, demanded he be allowed to compete against women in the Olympics.

He can’t since he lost a lawsuit. It’s over with this lawsuit.

Thomas, 25, had asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn a ban on biological males competing against women in hopes of racing at the Games.

He asked women out on dates and exposed himself in women’s locker rooms. Lia is a grifter, not a legitimate transgender.

He became the first transgender athlete to win a NCAA college title in 2022 and has since been banned from competing against biological women in international events following a change in regulations.

He tied with Riley Gaines, and they gave the award to him instead of sharing it or giving it to the actual woman.

Riley Gaines shreds the NCAA for allowing Lia Thomas to compete: "What mattered to the NCAA was the feelings of a biological male." pic.twitter.com/2M9YcyJEyJ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 21, 2023

This loss is a fatal blow.

Fake transgenders are grifters.

University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines reacts to Lia Thomas being nominated for NCAA woman of the year: "We have an NCAA woman of the year who spent 95% of their life as a man. It’s incredibly insulting.”

pic.twitter.com/zNMLJrHSVr — American Principles (@approject) July 19, 2022

Related