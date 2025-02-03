Liberal Jimmy Dore: LA Voters Might Vote Republican

Jimmy Dore is concerned that Mayor Bass hired an outside consultant to rebuild the Palisades in a “more equitable and sustainable way.” That concerns everyone on both sides of the aisle. This shouldn’t be a political issue. The neo-Democrats, who are hardly liberal, make everything political to divide us. In the clip below, Dore shows the polls now pointing to many LA voters considering voting Republican.

As one speaker noted, Bass has no money to spend anyway.

President Trump wants them to fix their water before he gets the money flowing. These people in California need help, but they will need it again and again if nothing is done about the water.

Currently, it is flowing thanks to Donald Trump. Even the LA Times admits it.

California needs billions of dollars just for the cleanup.

Mayor Bass is done. She won’t be re-elected. In one poll, LA voters are now considering voting for Republicans. In this Dore clip, the liberals say the one-party system is to blame. They aren’t getting the best people because of it.

At the end of the clip, they talk about Epstein’s pal being in charge of the Olympics and running Newsom’s fundraising.

The people on this show are all liberals. We should all be able to get along. Consider why we can’t – it’s the extreme left.

