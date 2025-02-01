LA Times: Trump Unleashed the Water; Newsom Copycats

The LA Times published two articles giving Donald Trump credit for California finally having water, showing that Newsom’s follow-up order sounds like Donald Trump. We are finally getting some facts out of the LA Times. I once wrote a polite letter to them about a fraudulent article, and I got a response calling me names, indicating my criticism spreads hate.

In an article titled, On Trump’s order, federal officials opened up two dams, the LA Times wrote that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers abruptly increased the amount of water flowing from two California dams.

The Times reports that the federal agency decided after President Trump signed an order for increased water deliveries.

Local water managers were caught off-guard by the decision. They said they convinced Army Corps officials to release less water than initially planned. They have since released massive amounts.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has dramatically increased the amount of water flowing from two dams in Tulare County, sending massive flows down river channels toward farmlands in the San Joaquin Valley.

Federal records show that water releases from Terminus Dam at Lake Kaweah and Schafer Dam at Lake Success jumped early Friday morning.

The sudden increase occurred four days after President Trump said on social media that the U.S. military had “entered” California and “TURNED ON THE WATER.” Trump also vowed during a visit to Los Angeles last week to “open up the valves and pumps” in California to deliver more water.

The Copycat

In another article in the LA Times, Newsom issues an order to ‘maximize’ water capture during storms. Critics say it sounds just like Trump.

The LA Times writes that the Newsom order will “maximize water’s capture and storage” during storms.

Environmental and fishing groups said the approach threatens to harm vulnerable fish species and the deteriorating ecosystem of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

Of course, it won’t; the so-called environmental and fishing groups are extremists, and they are wrong.

Newsom issued the order Friday.

“It is more important than ever that we maximize every opportunity to recharge our groundwater supplies,” Newsom said. He suddenly cares about farms and farmers.

Environmental and fishing groups, however, denounced Newsom’s order as being alarmingly similar to federal directives from President Trump.

Newsom’s trying to cash in on Trump’s order. Even Newsom realizes he’s destroying California.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email