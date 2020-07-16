Liberty University sues NY Times for $10 million

Liberty University is suing the NY Times for $10 million for fabricating a story about students getting COVID-19 at school when they re-opened.

The 100-page lawsuit goes after the Times for a “made up” and damaging story that falsely charged that students returning from spring break became infected with the coronavirus because the school stayed open.”

The long-threatened suit stems from a March 29 viral story that suggested several students were infected after returning from spring break. In fact, no student, staffer, or faculty member on campus was, or became, infected.

It wasn’t at all true. A reporter got inaccurate information, a rumor from a doctor, and Liberty told them it wasn’t true. They went with the story anyway. It went viral.

The story was never retracted despite pleas from Liberty. “None of this was true. There was never an on-campus student diagnosed with COVID-19. The only actual ‘viral’ element of this narrative that existed was the intense ‘viral’ internet attention it generated for the New York Times’ website and for those paying to advertise on that website,” said the suit, provided in advance to Secrets.

Liberty is clickbait for liberal readers which is why they like to run negative stories about the university.

They had zero COVID cases.

Another illustration of why the lying @nytimes and other mainstream #FakeNews publications are failing financially and have lost the public’s trust. ZERO COVID cases on campus @LibertyU and the campus just closed for the semester @NYTLiz ! https://t.co/bY8oXqKsl4 — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 7, 2020

The dishonest reporter and photographer can never return to the campus without the permission of Rev. Falwell.

The Times has had a bad week after liberal Bari Weiss exposed the terrible environment for anyone who isn’t far-left and is too supportive of Jews.