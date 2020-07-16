Reparations & apologies for slavery in NC city

Asheville North Carolina voted to give reparations for slavery. The officials who never enslaved anyone also apologized for slavery to those people who were never enslaved.

The City Council voted 7-0 in favor.

“Hundreds of years of Black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today,” said Councilman Keith Young, one of two African American members of the body and the measure’s chief proponent.

“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature.”

No, they’re not. This is pure Marxism.

THEY WILL PROVIDE FUNDS FOR HOUSING, BUSINESSES, AND MORE, BASED ON SKIN COLOR. THAT IS NOT WHAT THE USA IS ABOUT

They won’t make direct payments. Instead, they will redistribute wealth in the form of even more welfare based on the color of one’s skin.

“The resulting budgetary and programmatic priorities may include but not be limited to increasing minority home ownership and access to other affordable housing, increasing minority business ownership and career opportunities, strategies to grow equity and generational wealth, closing the gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, neighborhood safety and fairness within criminal justice,” the resolution reads

The resolution calls on the city to create the Community Reparations Commission, inviting community groups and other local governments to join. It will be the commission’s job to make concrete recommendations for programs and resources to be used.

Councilwoman Sheneika Smith, who is black, said the council had gotten emails from those “asking, ‘Why should we pay for what happened during slavery?'”

“(Slavery) is this institution that serves as the starting point for the building of the strong economic floor for white America, while attempting to keep Blacks subordinate forever to its progress,” Smith said.

The problem is it is welfare and handouts that keep people enslaved forever.

Where is their proof of systemic racism? They don’t have any because there isn’t any. It’s something that can never be proven yet everyone runs around repeating it as fact.

The problem is they don’t like the idea that there are more whites than non-whites. They want equity, not equality. They insist on disparate outcomes they have not earned.

The problem isn’t slavery, it’s the left who convinced them to have children out of wedlock and made entitled victims out of so many black people.

REPARATION BILLS

There are bills in Congress to award reparations, to include down payments on houses and forgiveness of college loans. So, in other words, white people who have problems paying their kid’s college loans and can’t buy a house themselves will have to pay for others who didn’t earn it.

It’s not an investment by a community, it’s higher taxes on individuals.