Libraries Boost Drag Queen Hour, Reject Faith-Based Story Time

The Growing Pains actor has a new children’s book entitled As You Grow, which centers around themes of faith and family. As a part of the book’s promotion, the publisher, Brave Books, has reached out to over 50 libraries, attempting to schedule a story hour. So far, every library has rejected the book.

While not all libraries gave a reason for rejecting the program, the Rochambeau Public Library in Providence, Rhode Island, told Brave Books, “No, we will pass on having you run a program in our space. We are a very queer-friendly library. Our messaging does not align.”

Cameron pointed out that many of these libraries host drag queen story hours and LGBT-focused programming, saying, “Publicly funded libraries are green-lighting ‘gender marker and name change clinics’ while denying a story time that would involve the reading of a book that teaches biblical wisdom. We must start fighting back, or we will lose our kids and this country.”

Kirk Cameron isn’t allowed to read his children’s book to kids in over 50 public libraries, but the secular cult of drag queen story hour is considered “family friendly.” This is sick.

Kirk Cameron tells Tucker Carlson about how public libraries are refusing to allow him to read his new faith-based book children’s book, but they are fine with drag story hours. pic.twitter.com/J2rrDPp7HO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 8, 2022

Related