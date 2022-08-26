Libs of TikTok: Children’s Hospital Performs Hysterectomies on Young Girls

Libs of TikTok was viciously attacked last week for saying Boston Children’s Hospital is performing hysterectomies on minors. The Left was angry that she called attention to it even though the hospital advertises it. They claimed she “baselessly stoked anti-trans outrage and therefore deserved to be silenced,” as Libs of TikTok wrote on her substack.

She didn’t give up and came across Children’s National Hospital in DC. They had a page on the website stating the hospital “treats young patients between the ages of 0 and 21 for gynecology care and gender-affirming medical treatments, including hysterectomies.”

She called, thinking it was a mistake. What she discovered “shocked” her to her “core.” [Listen below]

Children’s National confirmed that they perform gender-affirming hysterectomies on 16-year-olds and “much younger” children.

Libs of TikTok writes: Gender-affirming hysterectomy” is a fancy euphemism for the carving out of girl’s reproductive system because she’s confused about her identity. It is a permanent, irreversible procedure that makes it impossible for her to bear children later in life. These barbaric procedures on minors need to be criminalized. Instead, they’re being promoted and widely encouraged — at least until you draw attention to that fact. Then, the gaslighting begins, and they assure you that no such thing is happening.

This is horrifying. Hospital workers should protect children, not mutiliate them. The media is still lying, claiming the hospitals aren’t performing hysterectomies.

Here’s more of LGBTs taking care of children:

