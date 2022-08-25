You Probably Heard About Dr. Fauci, the “Little Elf”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci and said someone needs to “grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.”

DeSantis made his remark during a “Keep Florida Free” Republican event in Seminole County on Wednesday.

“I’m just sick of seeing him. I know he says he’s gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,” DeSantis said on Wednesday.

I object to the comparison.Fauci’s actually more like a ghoul.

Gov. De Santis called for an investigation of Dr. Fauci. He added that the doctor should have been gone long ago.

This man is a political creature who didn’t give one damn about school children, businesses, treatments, and natural immunity. He lied over and over to push vaccines and hide his possible ties to the origins of the virus. Watch:

I, for one, am utterly dismayed that Ron DeSantis called Anthony Fauci an elf. Elves are immortal, wisest and fairest of all beings. https://t.co/YnMQAnTgn4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2022

