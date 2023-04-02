Libs of TikTok Founder Releases a Children’s Book, Gets Death Wish

By Mark Schwendau

Libs of TikTok is a right-leaning LGBT critical Twitter account owned by Chaya Raichik, a former real estate agent. It reposts content created by left-wing and LGBT people on TikTok and other social media platforms, exposing their deviant lifestyle and hypocrisy.

Raichik does peacefully what others would otherwise do with violence. Americans do not want the sexual deviants of our society indoctrinating or grooming our children. This is a lesson the left will learn one way or the other.

When Raichik started Libs of Tik Tok, she had no idea that her account would become so wildly popular. Today she has over 1.5 million followers and counting. Raichik has opened the door to exposing the far-left activists all over the world, and they’re trying to shut the door in her face permanently.

Raichik is expanding her brand with the release of her first children’s book titled, “No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern.” Her book exposes child predators while encouraging children to remain loving and loyal to their parents, who will protect them. Her book should serve as a much-needed step in helping families of all beliefs open up communication between children and parents.

Followers such as @MasontheCourier of the left took to social media to wish death upon Raichik after an article in the New York Post about her new book. Doesn’t seem like a very appropriate response to a woman who only desires to teach children about trusting their parents as the main authority figures in their lives. The offensive tweet has since been removed.

Her new book is a modern-day knock-off of “Little Red Riding Hood,” where she tells the story of Rose, a sheep that starts second grade and becomes uncertain about her teacher (a wolf disguised as a sheep). The teacher convinces all the children in the class that they can eat as much candy and sweets as they want each day at school.

The teacher tells his students to keep the candy a secret from their parents as an overall attempt to fatten them up and then tricks them into attending a field trip where the teacher and his wolf friend will trap and eat the children.

Raichik partnered with a conservative publisher named Brave Books to tell her story to America’s children. She wrote her book to reinforce the age-old teaching children should never keep secrets from their parents. This also holds true when a trusted authority figure such as a teacher tries to convince them otherwise.

Trent Talbot, CEO 0f Brave Books, states, “This is not the same country that we adults grew up in as kids. Today, there are wolves in sheep’s clothing everywhere our kids turn. That’s why it’s vital every kid is taught NOT to keep secrets from their parents and why we are so determined to get this book in every home and school across the nation.”

Raichik outing the left’s insanity on Libs of Tik Tok put everything into motion. Her next step was to reveal her real identity so she could get more active in the fight against the people she was exposing.

Raichik’s new children’s book is the next step. Her book pushes past providing entertainment to Libs of Tik Tok’s millions of followers, many of whom aren’t even parents. With her new book, Raichik is trying to do something to help parents and children who are the real victims of these child predators. She is helping children turn away from strangers who want to usurp the authority of the family unit by dividing parents from their own minor children. Her book could prove to be “a fun and engaging tool to ask their kids about the secrets they’re keeping”.

For those of us who are not always in the loop, this explains the recent confrontation between Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her initials AOC, is a U.S. representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019.

AOC took to the house floor, where she outright lied about Chaya Raichik, as illustrated in the FOX News video offered by Tucker Carlson above. AOC now faces an ethics complaint from the Heritage Foundation for ‘defaming’ Libs of TikTok creator. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now the subject of a House ethics investigation.

As luck would have it, Raichik then ran into AOC by accident elsewhere in the building of her office. AOC thought Raichik was a fan just wanting her picture with her until Raichik began to question her about her lies, whereupon AOC turned angry and said, “You’re actually super transphobic, and I never want to share a space with you.” Thereafter AOC turns and offers a fake smile to the cameras filming her, saying, “Thank you.”

“AOC storms away from ‘Libs of TikTok’ creator on Capitol Hill | New York Post”

The incident relates to AOC calling out Raichik for claiming Boston Children’s Hospital was/is performing gender-altering surgeries on children as a lie when they have/are.

Raichik and Brave Books are now calling on all supporters and people of faith to purchase this new book even if they don’t have any children. They suggest donating their new book to a school or public library nearby and monitoring the book’s availability to determine local bias in favor of the LGBTQ trend.

Libs of TikTok wants to be advised of any school or library that refuses to make the book available. Brave Books’ is on a “mission to help parents instill a love of truth in their children so they will withstand harmful progressive influences. The most harmful progressive influences are the ones that children encounter daily, like teachers or coaches, and children must hear this message. It can save lives, strengthen families, and stop predators.”

Libs of TikTok has/had several social media accounts (some of which have/had issues with community standards for hate speech), including a presence on Twitter, Substack, Facebook, and Instagram.

