Trump Soars in Latest Poll After Indictment

Former President Donald Trump soared in the latest poll over all other potential or announced presidential candidates among Republican primary contenders. Unfortunately, the poll also has potential bad news for the general.

The Latest Poll

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, one of the first conducted after the former President’s indictment, Trump surged to his largest-ever lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 57% to 31%.

In the previous Yahoo News/YouGov survey conducted less than two weeks ago, Trump (47%) led DeSantis (39%) by eight percentage points in a head-to-head matchup among registered voters who are Republicans or Republican-leaning independents.

As recently as February, DeSantis was narrowly ahead of Trump, 45% to 41%.

Donald Trump is leading over a 10-candidate field, 52%, up from 44%.

No one else cracks double digits.

One of the reasons Gov. DeSantis plummeted as he walked back his comments on Ukraine.

The Left Hopes He’ll Win the Primary and Lost the General

“Most Americans, for instance, think Trump should not be allowed to serve a second term if he is “convicted of a crime in this case” (52%). Perhaps even more ominous for Trump is how few think he should be allowed to serve as president if found guilty: just 31%. Another 17% are unsure,” Yahoo reports further down in the article discussing the poll.

The Left seems to have a plan. The indictments will secure Donald Trump’s win in the primary. In the end, Trump will lose in the general election.

They underestimate the American people.

