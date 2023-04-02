Radical Leftists Occupy the Florida State Capitol

Leftist trans-radicals engaged in a transurrection in the Kentucky and Texas state capitols. Another group stormed the Florida state capitol. They chanted, “Whose Schools, Our Schools!” They are livid about laws protecting children.

Far-left organizations funded by deep-pocketed donors organize these types of protests and riots. They are trying to divide and conquer.

When I spied on the Occupy Wall Street “protests,” radical ‘protesters’ demanded that paid organizers give them their monthly paychecks. The checks were late. A young organizer working for a Soros-funded group promised them the checks would come.

The transurrectionists are likely paid, or they’re just mentally ill. Who knows. They’re screaming, cursing, and threatening is the bullying behavior that seems to help the Left in some bizarre way. Many are trained. They practice the chants.

This is typical far-left. Sometimes they use blacks, Hispanics, indigenous people, college kids, and in this case, trans people. It’s like watching the same ‘protest’ of thugs repeatedly.

Everything the Left does is planned. It’s pure evil on the part of the organizers. If you watch the clips, you can pick out the organizers. Organizers often travel from place to place.

