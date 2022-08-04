Libs of TikTok Gets Hate Speech Warning for a Joke

Facebook issued Libs of TikTok a “hate speech warning” after the account joked, So what did I miss? Were any new genders added while I was away?

The post violated Facebook’s “Community Guidelines.”

It violated community standards, a broad category that takes in everything that Facebook disagrees with. Almost all of the FB fact-checkers are tied to Soros somehow.

It’s a stretch to call this joke hate speech. Inventing ridiculous genders and forcing all Americans to act like it’s sane is insane. There are two genders – male and female. All the rest are tied to a mental issue – gender dysphoria.

It was worth it https://t.co/MiqxvT0xjr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 3, 2022

Libs of TikTok is very popular, and every time a conservative site becomes popular, it’s canceled. All she does is repost left-wing creators’ comments or videos, sometimes with a comment.

Libs of TikTok’s Twitter account was suspended in June after leftist activists mass-reported a tweet thread with a series of drag queen events involving children. Libs of TikTok is permanently banned from TikTok.

In April, Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz doxxed the owner of Libs of TikTok, claiming she “could have been a foreign actor.” Lorenz even went to her relative’s home to harass the owner of Libs of TikTok.

This nonsense has gone way too far for way too long.

Teacher says she asks students for their pronouns and which pronouns she can use for parents. A kid can be trans or non-binary at school, and parents won’t be notified pic.twitter.com/bhZvWfZN97 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2022

The kid is a hero https://t.co/MimZyqB9N8 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 3, 2022

Imagine going into thousands of dollars of debt to study this @oursoutheastern https://t.co/ozIQv9xYwa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 3, 2022

A pride event in PA featured a stripper pole where they taught kids how to pole dance pic.twitter.com/IRBE07lp3q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2022

This is hanging in a doctor’s office in Canada. These are the people you’re supposed to trust with your healthcare pic.twitter.com/10m2cjigrX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 3, 2022

