Libs of TikTok Gets Hate Speech Warning for a Joke

Facebook issued Libs of TikTok a “hate speech warning” after the account joked, So what did I miss? Were any new genders added while I was away?

The post violated Facebook’s “Community Guidelines.”

It violated community standards, a broad category that takes in everything that Facebook disagrees with. Almost all of the FB fact-checkers are tied to Soros somehow.

It’s a stretch to call this joke hate speech. Inventing ridiculous genders and forcing all Americans to act like it’s sane is insane. There are two genders – male and female. All the rest are tied to a mental issue – gender dysphoria.

Libs of TikTok is very popular, and every time a conservative site becomes popular, it’s canceled. All she does is repost left-wing creators’ comments or videos, sometimes with a comment.

Libs of TikTok’s Twitter account was suspended in June after leftist activists mass-reported a tweet thread with a series of drag queen events involving children. Libs of TikTok is permanently banned from TikTok.

In April, Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz doxxed the owner of Libs of TikTok, claiming she “could have been a foreign actor.” Lorenz even went to her relative’s home to harass the owner of Libs of TikTok.

This nonsense has gone way too far for way too long.


