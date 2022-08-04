Gov. DeSantis Suspends Soros-State’s Attorney for Not Enforcing the Law

Ron DeSantis suspends Soros-backed States Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough for not enforcing the law. For one, Warren won’t enforce the abortion law.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the action is due to “neglect of duty.”

The governor said he has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida.

DeSantis appointed Susan Lopez to serve as State Attorney for the suspension period. She has most recently been serving as a Judge on the Hillsborough County Court. Click here to view the order suspending Andrew Warren and appointing Susan Lopez.

This is a breaking story. More news to follow.

