Libs of TikTok Is Back with a Letter She Sent to Twitter

LIbs of TikTok is back, but we don’t know for how long. Angry Democrats are trying to nail her for hate speech simply for publishing statements by libs themselves on TikTok, and elsewhere. She has also done her own research, which is something the media will not do.

Washington Post’s hit woman Taylor Lorenz is distraught over Libs of TikTok’s return, already ripping into the creator.

Libs or TikTok creator Chaya Raichik’s crime was exposing a hospital that admitted to performing hysterectomies on trans minors. She was viciously attacked and suspended for seven days. She revealed that Boston Hospital was publicly advertising the practice, using their own documents.

Chaya delved deeper and found that the Children’s National Hospital in DC was engaged in this barbarism. They advertised transgendering between the ages of 0-21 for gynecological care, gender-affirming care, and hysterectomies.

Gender-affirming care includes carving out a girl’s insides.

Chaya sent a letter to Twitter threatening a lawsuit if they permanently suspended her. She sent this letter: d5ffd310-fb17-43c2-b533-15a138df400d.pdf

Watch:

I went on Tucker this week to discuss journalists backed by billion dollar corporations campaigning Twitter to silence me because I reported on a story they don’t like https://t.co/JzeXViKpUu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2022

The Washington Post (WaPo) cares nothing about the victims or the person who called in the threats. They only care about destroying the messenger who told the truth.

It’s not just WaPo who doesn’t care about the person who called in the threat. I notified all the leftwing media who quickly blamed the threat on me about the $40k cash reward. None of them reported on it. Discussing this with Jack including audio of my calls with these reporters https://t.co/6NO82xTocP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2022

Taylor is campaigning Substack & Shopify to ban me. She also failed to include the $40k cash reward for information leading to the bomb threat caller in her story despite me asking her many times. Why won’t the leftwing media cover the reward? Do they not want to find the caller? https://t.co/yDqGeltE0Q pic.twitter.com/NFKFRcoZc5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2022

Before reading any of the regime propaganda you will see about this story, make sure you listen to the entire recording and read my report. They can gaslight and lie but the evidence cannot be more clear. https://t.co/36fUsBaiAg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2022

