WaPo’s Sobbing Reporter Doxes and Targets a Twitter User

Twitter site ‘Libs of TikTok’ posts clips of WOKE Democrats verbally exposing themselves online That’s it. Washington Post writer, Taylor Lorenz doesn’t like it. She – a cry bully who uses her platform to hurt people – decided to dox and target the woman behind the site. The hypocrisy is mind-blowing.

Lorenz, screaming from her Bezos pulpit, made it sound as if the Twitter user is inciting people with hate towards LGBTs and other Democrat identity groups. The author said the user downplayed COVID, spoke in QAnon language (whatever that is), and seemed quite upset about the woman’s parody account — @houseplantpotus. (that was funny).

What that particular author said is only meant to rile up the cancel culture against the Twitter user, who wished to remain anonymous for obvious reasons.

Ironically, only two weeks ago, Lorenz was crying in her beer about being doxed. She sobbed over the alleged harassment she claimed that she suffered. Then, she turns around and writes a vile, unfair article about a woman she doxed? Not only did she dox her, but she also trolled her relatives — in person — at their doors.

THE WOKES

The Libs of TikTok account is very popular because it exposes the WOKEs and their utter nonsense. WOKEs try to force the majority into accepting crazy as normal. Some of the people in these clips expose this counterculture for what it is. It’s stuff they themselves say or post.

It’s fine if the WOKEs are happy doing and saying what they do and say. But, as the WOKEs become more and more militant and powerful, they also need to be exposed. They have become bullies, indoctrinators, and constant irritants.

Now, after tracking down the Libs Of Tik Tok’s relatives, Taylor Lorenz will whine that people are being meeeeeeean to her. F*** off, lady. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2022

Lorenz, the stalker, bothers the author’s family.

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

The irony of ironies!

This was Taylor Lorenz a couple of weeks ago. She was crying victim of “harassment”. Today she tracked down and harassed family members of the @libsoftiktok account for an article she’s working on. It turns out Taylor’s the perpetrator, not victim.pic.twitter.com/CifXGvASCV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 19, 2022

What do you think?

Taylor Lorenz says online harassment is a huge problem because it’s a tool to silence people especially women. The irony pic.twitter.com/Rgxb6odlgd — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Related