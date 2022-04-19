WaPo’s Sobbing Reporter Doxes and Targets a Twitter User

Taylor Lorenz, the sobbing doxing reporter for The Washington Post.

Twitter site ‘Libs of TikTok’ posts clips of WOKE Democrats verbally exposing themselves online That’s it. Washington Post writer, Taylor Lorenz doesn’t like it. She – a cry bully who uses her platform to hurt people – decided to dox and target the woman behind the site. The hypocrisy is mind-blowing.

Lorenz, screaming from her Bezos pulpit, made it sound as if the Twitter user is inciting people with hate towards LGBTs and other Democrat identity groups. The author said the user downplayed COVID, spoke in QAnon language (whatever that is), and seemed quite upset about the woman’s parody account — @houseplantpotus. (that was funny).

What that particular author said is only meant to rile up the cancel culture against the Twitter user, who wished to remain anonymous for obvious reasons.

Ironically, only two weeks ago, Lorenz was crying in her beer about being doxed.  She sobbed over the alleged harassment she claimed that she suffered. Then, she turns around and writes a vile, unfair article about a woman she doxed? Not only did she dox her, but she also trolled her relatives — in person — at their doors.

THE WOKES

The Libs of TikTok account is very popular because it exposes the WOKEs and their utter nonsense. WOKEs try to force the majority into accepting crazy as normal. Some of the people in these clips expose this counterculture for what it is. It’s stuff they themselves say or post.

It’s fine if the WOKEs are happy doing and saying what they do and say. But, as the WOKEs become more and more militant and powerful, they also need to be exposed. They have become bullies, indoctrinators, and constant irritants.

Lorenz, the stalker, bothers the author’s family.

The irony of ironies!

What do you think?


