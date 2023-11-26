Lie to Me & Tell Me It’s on Sale!

M Dowling
The pricing shenanigans at Target could be another reason to blackball them, except so many companies do it. It’s one of the reasons JCPenney failed (see below).

The Black Friday sale at Target is the same as their alleged regular sale price. Target advertises many of its products as on sale. When Black Friday comes along, they put up a new sign with the same price as their usual “sale” price.

They are shifty.

I have not verified this claim, but I have discovered on my own that this is done routinely. Do the research before you fall for any sales. Black Friday in particular is a bust.

In an article on Time by Brad Tuttle in 2013, titled, JC Penney Reintroduces Fake Prices (and Lots of Coupons Too, Of Course), Tuttle explains that Americans want to feel they’re getting a bargain. Sale prices are often based on inflated prices.

In early 2012, JC Penney promised the end of “fake prices”—ones that were inflated just so that shoppers could be tricked into thinking the inevitable discounts represented amazing deals. Well, it’s already time to welcome back discounts and inflated prices alike.

Among other reasons, JC Penney CEO Ron Johnson lost his job recently because customers seemed to hate the no-coupons, no-discounting “fair and square” pricing that was a core part of the retailer’s dramatic 2012 makeover. In a new ad, JC Penney is apologizing for the changes made under Johnson. “It’s no secret. Recently, JC Penney changed,” the ad’s voice-over states. “Some changes you liked, and some you didn’t, but what matters from mistakes is what we learn. We learned a very simple thing: to listen to you.”…

There you have it.


Harlock
Harlock
2 minutes ago

I know of a number of websites that will increase their prices at once, or slowly in the month or two leading to black Friday. Then for back Friday reduce the price down to about what it was before, sometimes actually having it more expensive.

I think the only way to actually get a deal, is to watch market, and know what the prices are of items before you buy. Basically what you need to do at any time if you want a deal.
I did order some things recently because they were discounted below the price they’d been at for a long time.

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Penney’s lost me with their clothes when they started to cater to the young crowd. Skinny jeans for males what weigh 130 pounds. They send us a $10 coupon every month now. I go get a free towel.

