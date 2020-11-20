Despicable! Lincoln Project is now going after 2024 frontrunners???

The fake conservatives of The Lincoln Project are now going after the frontrunners in the next presidential race. How can they call themselves Republicans? They worked with the far-left to destroy President Trump, and now they are going after the President’s supporters and the Republican party’s top candidates.

Can we finally admit the wastrels of The Lincoln Project are not Republicans? Maybe the Democrats will take them in.

In the ad below, they attack Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, Mike Lee, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The fake conservatives want them on a blacklist, as they call them vile names WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Apparently, these losers will back Comrade Kamala when Biden dies in office or is forced out or if she runs in 2024.

This is despicable and these haters merely show what they are — dishonest leftists looking to make money off the defeat of members of their former party: