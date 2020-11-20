Mitt Romney betrays President Trump again, calls him undemocratic

Unsurprisingly, Mitt Romney thinks it’s undemocratic for President Trump to exercise his rights to pursue voter fraud suspicions. This is after four years of fake hoaxes against the President that he supported.

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president,” the failed presidential candidate railed.

Romney tweeted out, “Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread voter fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president.”

Earlier, the Utah senator told CNN podcaster David Axelrod on the president’s litigation, “Normally you find evidence and then after seeing evidence then you reach a conclusion about whether or not there was a crime committed.”

That’s not true. Suspicions have to be investigated first.

Are you tired of being stabbed in the back by Republicans?

MARK LEVIN COMMENTED ON THE CASE BY SIDNEY POWELL

Sidney Powell’s a terrific lawyer working 24/7 under extremely tight time constraints to gather evidence from hostile, non-transparent parties. There are very serious questions about Dominion Voting Systems’ ties, security, and competence. I don’t have the answers.

But prior to this election, many newsgroups did stories on the company’s problems, including PBS (in October), NBC, New York Times, USA Today, Canadian Broadcasting System, Huffington Post, among others.

And numerous Democrat members of Congress raised questions about several of these companies.

Canada will not use Dominion, even though it’s headquartered there because it concluded the company’s not reliable.

The history of this company is very concerning. Powell’s piecing together information from various sources and, to my understanding, is using IT and cyber security experts, as well as statistical experts, who are reviewing election activity and results and who are familiar with the Dominion system.

She has no grand jury. Civil cases are not criminal cases. That said, once you get to court with enough information that raises serious issues and concerns based on sworn expert statements and/or witness testimony, a court will or should decide if the case can proceed.

At that point, formal discovery can proceed and be enforced by a judge. The difficulty is whether the judge is willing to allow the case to go forward, given the loud voices in the culture and media to stop all of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits.

This issue is bigger than even this election. What about the next election? What about the Senate election in Georgia on January 5? What about the public’s faith in elections? What about all the previous lawsuits by the Democrats that changed ejection laws in the states? Sidney Powell and the other lawyers are patriots. They deserve our thanks.

And Dominion needs to be put to the test, even though much of the media now pretend otherwise.