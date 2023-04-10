Lindsey Graham: “I’d be very much open to using U.S. forces” in Taiwan

Warmonger Lindsey Graham, who also loves proxy wars, told Shannon Bream on Fox News that he is open to using US forces in Taiwan. If Graham has his way, we’ll be at war with Russia, China, and everyone who supports them.

“Here’s what I think,” said Graham.” I think they are setting the stage possibly for a blockade of Taiwan that the Communist Chinese Party is going to test us dramatically this year and next year before the election.

“So, in 1961, the Russians tried to isolate West Berlin. So, I’m fearful the Chinese may be sending conditions to blockade Taiwan in coming months or weeks, and we need to respond forcefully. If they do that, we need to blockade oil shipments coming from the Midwest to China and let them know if you blockade Taiwan, we’re going to cut off your oil.

“We need to train more aggressively Taiwanese forces so they can fight like the Ukrainians. We need to put nuclear-tipped missiles back in our submarines. Biden won’t do it. The military has asked for the nuclear-tipped cruise missiles to be put back in submarines like the Russians did. We need more forces in the region.

“I think if you do those things, you could deter a blockade.”

All this fool wants to do is stir antagonism and then attack them for reacting.

Shannon Bream was concerned about the acceleration, adding, “We don’t want to be leading to World War III.”

“Well, nobody wants World War III,” Graham responded. “But what kind of world do you want to live in? Do you want to live in a world where an island called Taiwan could be taken by China, 90 percent of the high-end chips are made in Taiwan? They would have a monopoly on the digital economy.

“Do you want to just let Putin take whatever he wants in Europe?

“I don’t want to live in that kind of world. There’s no reason for this.

Our country is being destroyed from within, which should concern him more. China and Russia will take over if we don’t stop them from coming over our border.

“Listen, I believe in a One China Policy, but I would be willing to fight for Taiwan because Taiwan is a democracy. We’ve stood with them for decades.

“So, Taiwan’s not the problem. Lindsey Graham’s not the problem. It’s Putin, and it’s Xi.

“So, what would I do to deter a blockade? I’d like the Chinese to know if you blockade Taiwan, you’re going to have a hard time getting oil from the Mideast.

“I would increase training and get the F-16s they need in Taiwan. There’s a backlog. I would solve that backlog. I would move war forces to South Korea and Japan.

“I would put nuclear-tipped cruise missiles in all of our submarines all over the world, like the Russians did when they got out of the nuclear treaty and started using cruise missiles, nuclear-tipped. That’s what Reagan did in the Cold War.

“So, I would up our game. If you don’t up your game now, you are going to have a war.”

Bream noted that McCaul, another warmonger, would authorize force. She asked Graham if he’d support this.

“Strategic ambiguity is not working. China, after Afghanistan, believes that the store is open, that you can go in and take whatever you want on Biden’s watch.

“So, the question for Congress – should we have a defense argument with the island of Taiwan? We don’t. Should we have one?

“But, yes, I’d be very much open to using U.S. forces to defend Taiwan because it’s in our national security interest to do so.”

I’d be very much open to him being on the front lines along with Chairman McCaul. Graham is very dangerous.

Col. Doug MacGregor has a very interesting and different take.

At about 8:52, Col. MacGregor doesn’t believe China is massing forces to invade anyone. They don’t want to go to war since it’s bad for business. What they want is trade throughout Eurasia.

See what you think.

