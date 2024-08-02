Lindsey Graham Introduces a Resolution to Go to War with Iran

Warmongering Lindsey Graham introduced a congressional resolution to authorize the U.S. Armed Forces against Iran. Lindsey constantly wants war.

There has to be a peaceful way to deal with Iran. Lindsey can start a war if he agrees to serve on the front lines. Otherwise, he needs to stop.

Mind you, he wants to do this while we don’t have a president, and we have no idea who is running the country. At the same time, our State Department has proven to be the worst in U.S. history. It’s ruled by fools.

When Donald Trump oversaw the Abraham Accords, Iran was greatly weakened, and there was talk of them joining. Biden’s puppeteers ruined all that.

War is nothing to go into blind and unnecessarily, as the U.S. is planning to do now. We have fools running the country. The tomfoolery isn’t limited to one party.

People come back from war severely damaged. Innocent people are killed in war. It is way too soon to introduce war resolutions.

BREAKING: Resolution to authorize the U.S. Armed Forces against Iran has been introduced to Congress, sponsored by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/zeKzQfd4sn — The General (@GeneralMCNews) August 2, 2024