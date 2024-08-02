5th Circuit Rules Against Minorities Joining Together to Redistrict

According to the New York Times, an en banc ruling by the full Fifth Circuit blocks Hispanic and Black voters in Galveston County, Texas, from acting as one group to claim the new redistricting lines decrease their “voting power.” This is about tilting the political map (redistricting) toward Democrats, claiming it is about race and bias.

The ruling further narrows the scope of the Voting Rights Act. Democrats want to combine Hispanics with Blacks when they do not have the same history.

The Times:

The 12-to-6 ruling on Thursday by the full Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned almost four decades of legal precedent, as well as an earlier ruling by a three-judge panel of the same appeals court. It applies only in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, the three states where the court has jurisdiction. But the decision, which deals with a fairly common issue in redistricting, has national implications.

The plaintiffs in the case, including the Justice Department, branches of the N.A.A.C.P., and the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, have not decided whether to appeal the ruling.

Hispanics were not enslaved or the victims of Jim Crow or stopped at polling places. This is simply the far-left Democrats trying to steal an election using every available option.

All of these groups, including the leadership of the Justice Department, are far-left.

This is while Democrats took voting rights away and installed Kamala Harris without anyone voting for her.

History Is Repeating Itself, Democrats Just Essentially Took Black People’s Right To Vote Away Again “So I usually don’t I try not to get into politics, but something just happened that I find very, very interesting: So the Voting Rights Act of 1965, — a bill that prevented… pic.twitter.com/IB15yL2LoU — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 2, 2024

We will see if the Supreme Court agrees with the Fifth Circuit.