Massive Cover-Up: Walz’s DHS Created & Backdated Records

An OLA audit found that the Minnesota Department of Health Services created and backdated records to mislead auditors.

Governor Tim Walz appointed Shireen Gandhi as temporary commissioner of DHS in February. They will both be investigated.

An OLA performance audit released January 5, 2026, found “widespread failures” in how DHS’s Behavioral Health Administration managed hundreds of millions of dollars in mental health and substance‑use grants.

The Cover Up

According to the report, Department of Health Services staff created documentation after the audit had already begun and backdated it to make it appear as if required monitoring visits and oversight steps had happened months earlier.

Sometimes, the cover-ups are more problematic for corrupt politicians and their appointees. They can’t feign ignorance.​

The auditors:

The audit found that the Behavioral Health Administration failed basic oversight on a massive scale, as it doled out more than $425 million in grants to 830 grantees between mid-2022 and the end of 2024.

In many cases, the agency could not prove it had ever checked whether services taxpayers paid for were actually delivered.​

Key failures cited by the OLA:

Missing or late progress reports for over half of the sampled grant agreements.

Missing documentation for dozens of required monitoring visits.

For 24 visits involving 11 grantees, DHS produced no documentation at all.​

One DHS grant manager approved roughly $672,648 in payments to a grantee, then left the agency to work for that same organization, a serious conflict of interest.

An internal DHS employee survey found that about 73% said they do not receive enough training to manage grants properly.

No one was minding the taxpayer’s money. The flaws are systemic. Check out the X posts. Democrats are excited that Amy Klobuchar might run for governor.They should rethink that.

