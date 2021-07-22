Lindsey Graham: “What the Hell happened to our border”

Last night on Tucker, Fox reporter Bill Melugin reviewed the situation at one section of the border. Single, fighting-age men from all over the world are piling in through our open border.
They are poor, uneducated people, warlords, criminals and many have COV. They walk out of detention centers, unvetted, sometimes with COV.
This is a planned operation by Democrats to replace the citizens of this country.
Watch:
Americans need to be shocked and outraged by what’s happening at our souther border as a consequence of Biden’s open-borders policies. @BillFOXLA is one of the few covering this crisis every day #BidenBorderCrisis: pic.twitter.com/9xbqaJejls
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 22, 2021
Lindsey Graham wants to know ‘What the Hell happened to our border?”
It’s clear in the clip below that Lindsey Graham assumes Democrats don’t know what they are doing.
They are doing this intentionally and it’s a waste of time for Senator Graham to explain what is happening at the border, but explain he did.
He wants to find out what happened all over the past six months. We already know.
The Agriculture Secretary responded by lying, claiming the invaders are having a tough time at home. Vilsack wants to find ways to make lives better for them so they can build their own economies.
What a joke. Secretary Vilsack is lying. He knows full well what is going on and why. Graham should have started there.
They’re bringing these people in to vote for Democrats.
The Secretary is lying to Graham’s face and Graham keeps telling him how much he likes him. Vilsack probably mocks him in private.
Watch:
OBAMA PLANNED THIS COUNTRY WITHIN A COUNTRY
Watch:
I’ll tell you what happened, Lindsey. Border enforcement has been a joke to you for years. YOU were in bed with John McCain and more than once proposed giving amnesty to border jumpers. YOU voted with John McCain and Democrats to block border enforcement. With your cavalier attitude towards border enforcement and prosecution of the criminal trespassers, YOU have been encouraging people to enter illegally for years. And now that the situation is totally out of hand you just don’t understand. YOU, Lindsey Graham, are pathetic.
Graham is a complete hypocrite and opportunist. He was the major republican cheerleader for the 2006 and 2013 amnesty bills, and he called us bigots for opposing those bills. The above could have been stated in this article. Graham has no credibility. He is not an ally.
OANN and Newsmax have taken the lead on border reporting. Faux and hype artist Tucker just try to get more audience.
Wait a second here, it is much more than the democrats causing this invasion. Corporate entities that powerful republicans support and international criminal cartels are part of it. US government agencies are part of it, the DOJ knows exactly who is funding and aiding this effort, and the financial transactions.
Mitch says not a word. Kevin mumbled a few times.
But Graham got what he wanted, he even gets a headline on this site, as he pretends to care.