Lindsey Graham: “What the Hell happened to our border”

















Last night on Tucker, Fox reporter Bill Melugin reviewed the situation at one section of the border. Single, fighting-age men from all over the world are piling in through our open border.

They are poor, uneducated people, warlords, criminals and many have COV. They walk out of detention centers, unvetted, sometimes with COV.

This is a planned operation by Democrats to replace the citizens of this country.

Watch:

Americans need to be shocked and outraged by what’s happening at our souther border as a consequence of Biden’s open-borders policies. @BillFOXLA is one of the few covering this crisis every day #BidenBorderCrisis: pic.twitter.com/9xbqaJejls — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 22, 2021

Lindsey Graham wants to know ‘What the Hell happened to our border?”

It’s clear in the clip below that Lindsey Graham assumes Democrats don’t know what they are doing.

They are doing this intentionally and it’s a waste of time for Senator Graham to explain what is happening at the border, but explain he did.

He wants to find out what happened all over the past six months. We already know.

The Agriculture Secretary responded by lying, claiming the invaders are having a tough time at home. Vilsack wants to find ways to make lives better for them so they can build their own economies.

What a joke. Secretary Vilsack is lying. He knows full well what is going on and why. Graham should have started there.

They’re bringing these people in to vote for Democrats.

The Secretary is lying to Graham’s face and Graham keeps telling him how much he likes him. Vilsack probably mocks him in private.

Watch:

OBAMA PLANNED THIS COUNTRY WITHIN A COUNTRY

Watch:

Related















