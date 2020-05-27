Lindsey Graham’s hearing into origins of the Russia probe is Logan Act Rod

Lindsey Graham has scheduled his first Judiciary Committee hearing into Crossfire Hurricane for next Wednesday and his first witness is Rod Rosenstein, the former acting Attorney General who allegedly offered to wear a wire to somehow entrap President Trump in a 25th Amendment removal.

Rosenstein said he was just joking about wearing a wire and will undoubtedly repeat that explanation.

He is also the person who quickly hired Robert Mueller as a special counsel in May 2017 in the fake Russia-Trump probe. He also set the parameters for the probe which were endlessly broad. They were much broader than we were originally led to believe.

Additionally, Rosenstein commissioned Mueller to investigate Flynn for a Logan Act violation. The Logan Act is the obscure 1799 act no one uses, especially since it is most apparently unconstitutional.

That isn’t all. Rosenstein signed off on the corrupt, unsupported FISA warrants for Carter Page.

THE PURPOSE OF THE PROBE

Graham’s probe is looking into the origins of the Russia probe. He’s about three years too late.

Fox news reports that the hearing, according to the committee, will be titled “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation: Day 1.”

“Crossfire Hurricane” is the FBI’s internal code name for the bureau’s original investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign were colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The probe allegedly began in July 2016. It ended with Mueller’s report finding no sign of collusion.

Graham noted that the committee will, among other things, look at “whether Robert Mueller should have ever been appointed as special counsel.”

The hearing is Wednesday at 10 am.

Generally, Congress is worthless in investigations but hope springs eternal.