Biden explains why his racist comment was Charlamagne’s fault

Democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden, made his racist comment to Charlamagne Tha God a lot worse in a follow-up interview meant to do the opposite. Biden actually said this: “First of all, it was a mistake. I was smiling when he asked me the question, I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with him. He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind,” Biden says in the clip below.

The reporter mentioned that he lied about saying the NAACP endorsed him. It was left hanging and she didn’t pursue it.

Watch:

Joe Biden blames Charlamagne tha God for his racist “you ain’t black” remarks. “He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind.” pic.twitter.com/2kte4YwnOy — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) May 26, 2020

The comments on the thread were worth noting. Here are a few:

Joe Biden is a lying dog faced pony soldier.

That’s malarkey!

So much for that apology.

Wow it wasn’t the truth? Wait until people find out he quit a POTUS race once for plagiarism

That is one terrible apology. In fact it’s not an apology at all. It’s simply a weak explanation for very poor judgement.

Wonder if they use shock treatment when he speaks. Get something wrong they shock him, right no skock. Then back to basement to hide.

I don’t know. What do you think @BidenInsultBot?

He was saying he had more questions. How is that being a wise guy?

WEDNESDAY WAS A BUST

Joe Biden, back in his basement on Wednesday, struggled with his teleprompter. He mixed up the attack on Pearl Harbor with D-Day during his basement interview with PA Gov. Tom Wolf.

Biden also asked a staffer in his basement to “keep it down” and then “go back to the top” as Governor Wolf was talking.

As an aside, when he placed the wreath on the memorial on Monday, he looked frail and unfit.

Watch:

WATCH: Struggling to use his teleprompter, Joe Biden asks someone off screen to “keep it down” and then “go back to the top.” pic.twitter.com/079IRJKnSj — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 27, 2020

The original racist comment to Charlamagne:

"The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest" Unbelievable. This is what Biden said, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black" Watch for yourself. It wasn't made in jest. pic.twitter.com/FP0sBoz6kP https://t.co/BKMm0SMD7K — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 22, 2020

This is funny:

hi everyone here is a picture of two insane people from the year two thousand and twenty pic.twitter.com/LHAwAycYiu — StephenHerreid (@StephenHerreid) May 26, 2020