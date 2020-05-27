Biden explains why his racist comment was Charlamagne’s fault

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden, made his racist comment to Charlamagne Tha God a lot worse in a follow-up interview meant to do the opposite. Biden actually said this: “First of all, it was a mistake. I was smiling when he asked me the question, I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with him. He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind,” Biden says in the clip below.

The reporter mentioned that he lied about saying the NAACP endorsed him. It was left hanging and she didn’t pursue it.

Watch:

The comments on the thread were worth noting. Here are a few:

Joe Biden is a lying dog faced pony soldier.

That’s malarkey!

So much for that apology.

Wow it wasn’t the truth? Wait until people find out he quit a POTUS race once for plagiarism

That is one terrible apology. In fact it’s not an apology at all. It’s simply a weak explanation for very poor judgement.

Wonder if they use shock treatment when he speaks. Get something wrong they shock him, right no skock. Then back to basement to hide.

I don’t know. What do you think @BidenInsultBot?

He was saying he had more questions. How is that being a wise guy?

WEDNESDAY WAS A BUST

Joe Biden, back in his basement on Wednesday, struggled with his teleprompter. He mixed up the attack on Pearl Harbor with D-Day during his basement interview with PA Gov. Tom Wolf.

Biden also asked a staffer in his basement to “keep it down” and then “go back to the top” as Governor Wolf was talking.

As an aside, when he placed the wreath on the memorial on Monday, he looked frail and unfit.

Watch:

The original racist comment to Charlamagne:

This is funny:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply