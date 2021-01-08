Lindsey wants police to shoot unarmed protesters if they might be carrying

Lindsey Graham has a new twist on handling unarmed protesters. He says that if the police think the unarmed protesters could have bombs, they should shoot them.

Graham has no real core values. Most of these politicians don’t. They stand for nothing.

@LindseyGrahamSC says “lethal force should have been used” on unarmed protesters because they “could have had bombs” Can you imagine if police can just shoot someone based on what they may or may not be carrying? Really???? pic.twitter.com/iyxQG8KKnG — PT News Network (@PTNewsnetwork) January 7, 2021

