Lindsey wants police to shoot unarmed protesters if they might be carrying

Lindsey Graham has a new twist on handling unarmed protesters. He says that if the police think the unarmed protesters could have bombs, they should shoot them.
Graham has no real core values. Most of these politicians don’t. They stand for nothing.
@LindseyGrahamSC says “lethal force should have been used” on unarmed protesters because they “could have had bombs” Can you imagine if police can just shoot someone based on what they may or may not be carrying? Really???? pic.twitter.com/iyxQG8KKnG
— PT News Network (@PTNewsnetwork) January 7, 2021
Lindsey Graham is a self-serving, fickle prick.
Politicians have always been worthless grifter con artist ass kisser scum.
People who think that our ancestors were some backwards rubes are totally clueless.
They knew all about the yellow journalism and criminals with nice suits and haircuts called political creatures.
We have lost everything and there will be blood just to get back a portion.
Harden your heart and prepare.