Lisa Marie Presley “Looked So Frail…Her Heartbreak Was So Evident”

Just two days before Lisa Marie Presley died, she appeared at the Golden Globes with her mother. During an interview with Billy Bush, she had problems standing and suggested her health wasn’t good.

“I’m gonna grab your arm,” Presley told talent manager Jerry Schilling as she began an exchange with Bush.

Schilling was a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie was the keeper of her father’s legacy.

While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her speech seemed slower than usual, and she looked a bit “frail.”

“She looks so malnourished here, and her heartbreak is so evident,” one user commented. Lisa Marie never recovered from her son Benjamin’s suicide in 2020.

SHE HAD ONLY TWO DAYS TO LIVE

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet and died two days later after cardiac arrest. After the first cardiac arrest, she coded several times, and her family put her on a DNR.

Another clip from that night, posted to TikTok, garnered the same response from fans.

In it, Lisa Marie could be seen struggling to walk down a series of steps despite being assisted by Butler and Schilling.

CPR ADMINISTERED IMMEDIATELY

Her first husband, Danny Keough, who lived with her, found her unresponsive and not breathing. He gave her CPR almost immediately after her collapse until the ambulance arrived.

Although Lisa Marie Presley received CPR almost immediately when she went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning at her Calabasas home, she was brain dead when she arrived at the hospital for emergency care. Her family had to make a painful decision.

The heart of the daughter of the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, stopped twice while she was being treated, according to sources close to the New York Post.

This prompted her mother, Priscilla Presley, her daughter, Riley Keough, and other family members to sign a do-not-resuscitate order in case of another heart attack.

TMZ said she was given a temporary pacemaker while in an induced coma.

For years, Lisa Marie struggled with opioid addiction.

Lisa Marie Presley 1968-2023

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital shortly after paramedics performed CPR and administered epinephrine to Lisa Marie.

At the time, Priscilla, 77, asked fans for “privacy” and “prayers,” adding, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers.”

“We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

Sadly, moments later, she announced that her daughter had passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

