CDC to Probe Possible Link Between Strokes and Pfizer’s Jab. VAERS Is Up 50%

The CDC now says there are enough cases of people who suffered a stroke after receiving the vaccine to investigate.

According to US health officials, preliminary data on one of several safety databases, Pfizer’s bivalent shot has a potential link to stroke in people over 65 and older. It was not seen in other databases, nor in Moderna’s vaccine, except VAERS.

“Following the availability and use of the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines, CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a near real-time surveillance system, met the statistical criteria to prompt additional investigation into whether there was a safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent,” the CDC said.

“Rapid-response investigation of the signal in the VSD raised a question of whether people 65 and older who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent were more likely to have an ischemic stroke in the 21 days following vaccination compared with days 22-44 following vaccination.”

BREAKING: CDC to Investigate Link Between Strokes & COVID-19 Vaccines “The CDC is now saying there have been enough cases of people who have received the vaccine and then suffered a stroke” pic.twitter.com/fUk5mtu7HD — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 13, 2023

Data from VSD has not been released, but according to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, reports for ischemic stroke in 65+ year-olds make up nearly 50%.

8,988 adverse event reports mentioning ischemic Stroke in all age groups, with 4,117 in ages 65+*

8,161 adverse event reports mentioning stroke in all age groups, with 3,666 in ages 65+*

*Data is as of 12/30/2022. Includes all COVID-19 vaccines, the US only.

What is an Ischemic Stroke?

An ischemic stroke happens when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood thus oxygen to the brain. Typically they form from a buildup of plaque in your arteries. Vaccine-induced ischemic strokes have been reported since 2021.

THE MYOCARDITIS QUESTION

Dr. Peter McCullough said two recent studies show that 25,000 per million suffer from myocarditis after vaccination. The studies seem to show an increased risk as vaccinations increase.

We need more studies.

DO THE MATH: Dr Peter McCullough shows us that pre-COVID, myocarditis ran about 4 cases per million. Post-vaccine, Myocarditis is now running at 25,000 per million and rising. When will the government sound the alarm? *crickets* #VaccineDeath #StoptheShots #FauciLiedMillionsDied pic.twitter.com/uBSx1nA0mv — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) January 6, 2023

The CDC said in September that of the more than 123 million people who had received COVID shots, it had verified 131 cases of myocarditis. And data published by the CDC in 2021 found just 12.6 cases per million-second doses administered.

A study published in December by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found that the risk of developing POTS is five times higher after COVID-19 infection than after vaccination.

That’s very different from what Dr. McCullough is saying.

Related