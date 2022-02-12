Holding Winter Olympics in a Land with No Snow – Photos

Greg Kelly was the first to notice how pathetic the winter Olympics are when it comes to Beijing. They don’t have snow and, while we were told in advance, people probably don’t realize how much that is the case. The photos below and the clip are interesting.

Why are we holding a Winter Olympics in a place with no snow that enslaves people and commits genocide? Just asking for a friend.

A Chinese diplomat in Lebanon was angry with Greg Kelly but all he did was show the photos. Watch after the ad:

It’s not as bad as it looks in photos but why pick them, especially given the fact that they are Maoists who want to take over the world? There is nothing appealing about having them host.

They dumped snow in two suburbs.

According to Time, 100% of the snow used in the 2022 Winter Games will be artificial, and to transform the terrain, Olympic organizers had to make use of nearly 300 fan-powered snow guns and 83 lance-style snow guns from Italian firm TechnoAlpin.

“The output from those machines was easy to spot in satellite imagery of the area,” remarked NASA. “On January 29, 2021, the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 captured an image of the downhill trails covered with artificial snow. The water used to make the snow gets piped in from the nearby Foyukou and Baihepu reservoirs.”

The environmentalists are worried about the wasting of water.

