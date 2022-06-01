Live! Verdict in Depp-Heard Jury Trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the Johnny Depp – Amber Heard defamation trial.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million and she counter-sued for $100 million. Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

To save you the time, the jury found for all of Johnny Depp’s claims and they found it was defamatory. It was intentional and had a defamatory effect. They decided she acted with malice. They found his lawyer did defame her.

They awarded Johnny Depp $15 million against Amber Heard in compensatory and punitive damages. As for her lawsuit, they found she did not prove her allegations but was defamed by his lawyer and receives two million dollars.

The verdict was unanimous and the jury polled.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

LIVE: Jury delivers defamation verdict in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial https://t.co/iijkc9Tm5O — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2022

