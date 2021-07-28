Liz Cheney goes off on ‘shameful’ Republicans who are not blaming Trump for J6

















Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that she believed Republicans were “shameful” to deny the severity of the January 6 Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s responsibility.

She can’t discern her personal opinion from fact. Also, Cheney has not expressed concerns about Antifa or BLM riots.

SHAMEFUL

Anchor Jake Tapper expressed his concerns that Republicans were going to attempt to steal the election.

Cheney said, “Look, in some ways, I think it’s actually even worse than that, Jake. I think that we’re in a situation where the people that you mentioned seem to view this as some sort of a partisan political game. And as every American who watched saw this morning, this is really deadly serious. This is a situation where the institution’s held, but it was a close-run thing. And as the chairman said, we didn’t have a peaceful transfer of power. We had an insurrection. We had an assault on the Capitol. Today you had members of Congress, Republican members of Congress actually protesting in front of the Justice Department on behalf of the people who were here and who had been arrested because they participated in the riot and in the insurrection. That’s a stunning and indefensible turn of events.”

Cheney added that the “mob” was “assembled and provoked” by Trump, and declared the committee needs to learn the details “of the planning and the financing” of the riot.

“But for anybody to be suggesting that somehow he wasn’t responsible, I think it’s shameful,” she added.

Many of us find her very shameful for going on a propaganda outlet furthering the socialist agenda out of hatred for Trump and his supporters.

Cheney couldn’t understand how ‘shameful’ Elise Stefanik, who took her position in leadership, could say Pelosi was responsible for the J6 ‘insurrection’ [riot]. The fact is that Speaker Pelosi is responsible for Capitol security and she refused extra help despite knowing the amount of people coming, some of whom were intent on starting trouble.

Watch;

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says Rep. Elise Stefanik should be ashamed for blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Jan. 6 insurrection. Cheney says the mob was “provoked” by Pres. Trump. “For anybody to be suggesting that somehow he wasn’t responsible, I just think it’s shameful.” pic.twitter.com/B04EqBMD3E — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 27, 2021

Related















