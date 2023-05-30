Feinstein on Harris: “What Is She Doing Here?

When Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned to the Senate, she needed a phalanx of aides to sit, read, and carry out her duties. At 89, she has frail health and dementia with serious memory issues.

The New York Times reported:

At times she has expressed confusion about the basics of how the Senate functions. When Vice President Kamala Harris was presiding over the chamber last year in one of many instances in which she was called upon to cast a tiebreaking vote, Ms. Feinstein expressed confusion, according to a person who witnessed the scene, asking her colleagues, “What is she doing here?” Staff members have been overheard explaining to her that she cannot leave yet because there are more votes to come.

Many Democrats, except for Hillary Clinton, want her to resign.

The Capitol Police and the Senate sergeant-at-arms have gone to great lengths to keep Ms. Feinstein shielded from photographers and reporters, The Los Angeles Times reported, helping to create a bubble around her as aides run interference on her behalf.

Clinton, a former New York senator, doesn’t care about Sen. Feinstein. She’s concerned about losing a seat on the Judiciary.

“Here’s the dilemma: The Republicans will not agree to add someone else to the Judiciary Committee if she retires,” Clinton told Time magazine in an interview published Tuesday.

“I want you to think about how crummy that is. I don’t know in her heart about whether she really would or wouldn’t, but right now, she can’t. Because if we’re going to get judges confirmed, which is one of the most important continuing obligations that we have, then we cannot afford to have her seat vacant,” the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate continued.

As we know, ethics isn’t a big issue in government any longer. All we need is a somewhat upright politician in power to do the party’s bidding.

Democrats are especially unconcerned about fitness. Just look at Joe Biden and John Fetterman. We can include Hank Johnson, AOC, Rashida Tlaib, and so many others.

As long as Joe Biden and John Fetterman are in office, why should Dianne Feinstein leave? Such is the state of America today.

