Liz Cheney Rolls Out Dad Dick to Get Her Elected

Dick Cheney is out campaigning for his lying daughter Liz. He’s doing it by trashing Donald Trump and accusing him of trying to steal the 2020 election. Dick also accused DJT of violence, but there’s no evidence DJT supported any violence. Mr. Cheney is slandering the former president.

The ‘crime’ his daughter claims DJT committed is he didn’t react fast enough.

Trump said he wanted the rallygoers to march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol after he gave a stump speech.

Cheney said he’s proud of his daughter for upholding the Constitution. In the real world, the opposite is happening. She’s running a one-sided Stalinist committee.

This is a good ad for Donald Trump and his candidates. People don’t like Cheney, although some people in Wyoming see him as a hero.

