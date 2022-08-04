Liz Cheney Rolls Out Dad Dick to Get Her Elected

Dick Cheney is out campaigning for his lying daughter Liz. He’s doing it by trashing Donald Trump and accusing him of trying to steal the 2020 election. Dick also accused DJT of violence, but there’s no evidence DJT supported any violence. Mr. Cheney is slandering the former president.
The ‘crime’ his daughter claims DJT committed is he didn’t react fast enough.
Trump said he wanted the rallygoers to march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol after he gave a stump speech.
Cheney said he’s proud of his daughter for upholding the Constitution. In the real world, the opposite is happening. She’s running a one-sided Stalinist committee.
This is a good ad for Donald Trump and his candidates. People don’t like Cheney, although some people in Wyoming see him as a hero.
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 4, 2022
Trump pardoned Cheney’s buddy Scooter Libby and this is the thanks he gets. Maybe Dick should take his daughters opponent duck hunting and shoot them.Who has great memories of dick Cheney when he was in there with Bush? Hardly anybody. I wonder whose heart Cheney nabbed to go on living. I hope Trump rips this loser a new one.
How former heroes fall.