Spain Sets A/C to 81°F, Heat to 66°F in Winter, Turns Off the Lights

Following Germany’s gas crisis and restrictions, Spain just restricted heating to 66° in the winter and air conditioning to 81°, and they turned off the lights.

“Under a law passed Monday in often-sweltering Spain, offices, stores and hospitality venues will no longer be allowed to set their thermostats below 27 degrees Celsius (81 degrees Fahrenheit) in summer, nor raise them above 19 degrees Celsius in winter.”

81 degrees?

The cap is not mandatory – but is recommended – for private households, Euronews reported.

Last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged office workers to remove their ties to save energy on air conditioning, The Guardian reported.

A week ago, major German cities, such as Berlin, Munich, and Nuremberg, decided to cut off hot water and turn off lights after Russia slashed the gas supply. Public offices, kindergartens, schools, and gyms in cities across Germany will have to go without warm water. Outdoor lighting of monuments, including the landmark Brandenburg Gate, has been turned off.

The sweeping measures imposed by Germany and Spain are part of a European Union-wide plan to limit gas usage. They are heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas.

The German newspaper Bild reported:

All buildings in the public sector, as well as shopping malls, cinema halls, workplaces, hotels, train stations and airports won’t be cooling their rooms below 27°C (80°F) in summer and they are not be heated over 19°C (66°F) in winter. This was decided at the weekly cabinet meeting in Madrid, Minister for Ecological Change Teresa Ribera said on Monday.

Furthermore, by September 30, [all] shops and businesses must be fitted with automatic systems that keep doors closed depending on the season to prevent heat or cold air dissipation.

They’re turning lights off also.

Germany’s federal and regional governments are bracing for a potential wave of protests which might come this autumn or winter, the state-funded ARD and RBB broadcasters reported this week.

The outlets explained that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet fears that rising food and energy prices could lead to social unrest and be exploited by various “radical” movements.

The German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported Berlin is considering a U-turn on nuclear energy.

If they were really serious about clean energy, they would build more nuclear plants.

The last remaining nuclear plants were set to close at the end of this year.

In Bavaria, coal is still used and will be for the foreseeable future.

It’s hard to believe that Germany didn’t see this coming when they went big for Russian oil and gas.

This is all because of the sanctions against Russia, which hurt Europe and the US more than Russia.

