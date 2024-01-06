Liz Cheney Wants Trump Off the Ballot – No Trial Needed

Liz Cheney backs an anti-democratic tactic to take out her designated enemy, Donald Trump, and is enthusiastically supporting his removal from the ballot – no charges, trial, or conviction needed.

“I don’t believe he should be part of our political process,” Cheney said. “And this is a process that will go through the courts and that we’ll see sort of how that unfolds. But there’s no question in my mind that his actions clearly constituted an offense that is within the language of the 14th Amendment.”

He has not been charged with insurrection.

She claimed her one-sided panel, without due process or cross-examination of witnesses, presented evidence that proved Donald Trump provided aid and comfort to the enemy [her fellow Americans]. Her panel also destroyed the evidence.

She doesn’t see charges or convictions as necessary. She’s decided he’s guilty.

“I certainly believe he should have been convicted by the Senate. But I don’t believe that that’s necessary,” Cheney said. “His actions do fit the plain meaning of the Constitution, the plain language.”

Cheney said that Trump’s actions that day “threaten the very foundations of our democracy.” She has never said a word against Joe Biden, who steps all over our rights daily.

The way Democrats and media allies have elevated Dick Cheney’s daughter to the status of wise statesman is so wild, especially because she still supports everything her father did. It’s even more wild to make someone who lost their seat by 36 points the symbol of US Democracy. ~ Glenn Greenwald

She almost begged New Hampshire not to vote for him.

“In a little over two weeks, when you in New Hampshire go to the polls, the world will be watching. And so, New Hampshire, I ask you this: speak for us all,” Cheney said. “Show the world that we will defeat the plague of cowardice sweeping through the Republican Party.”

Cheney will continue her mission to see he is not re-elected. This is the woman who couldn’t get herself re-elected.

“I’m going to do whatever is the most effective thing to ensure that Donald Trump is not elected,” Cheney said to applause on Friday. “I’ll make a decision about what that is in the coming months.”

Jonathan Turley sees no real alternative for the SCOTUS but to overturn the Colorado and Maine decisions to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot. pic.twitter.com/gCX3gnxTDB — USA Features Media (@UsaFeatures) January 2, 2024

