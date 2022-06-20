Liz Cheney Won’t Show Her Face in Wyoming

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Marketing cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Analytics cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Preference cookies enable a website to remember information that changes the way the website behaves or looks, like your preferred language or the region that you are in.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Unclassified cookies are cookies that we are in the process of classifying, together with the providers of individual cookies.
We do not use cookies of this type.
I believe that the rich spoiled brat handed everything in life will not face the people or what she has done.
In the upcoming primaries and elections, we will see how far the election criminals are able to go, after being exposed in 2020. If we see a photo finish in the primary with her winning, we can assume it was stolen. Wyoming is not as corrupt as Georgia and is more conservative. So unlike Kemp I expect her to lose. Wyoming people are going to ignore the millions of ads for Cheney.
I imagine that others such as Flake, Sessions and Barr also avoid the public.
I see the frowns of Cheney and Kinzinger as indicative of the predicaments they put themselves in, not as concern for the republic. Neither can go in public at home. They exiled themselves.