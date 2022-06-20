Liz Cheney Won’t Show Her Face in Wyoming

By
M Dowling
-
1
52

Liz Cheney reportedly doesn’t show her face in Wyoming, even as the primary draws closer.

People in Wyoming see her as part of the swamp.

She now has a ten percent chance of becoming the candidate for her own seat.

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 minute ago

I believe that the rich spoiled brat handed everything in life will not face the people or what she has done.

In the upcoming primaries and elections, we will see how far the election criminals are able to go, after being exposed in 2020. If we see a photo finish in the primary with her winning, we can assume it was stolen. Wyoming is not as corrupt as Georgia and is more conservative. So unlike Kemp I expect her to lose. Wyoming people are going to ignore the millions of ads for Cheney.

I imagine that others such as Flake, Sessions and Barr also avoid the public.

I see the frowns of Cheney and Kinzinger as indicative of the predicaments they put themselves in, not as concern for the republic. Neither can go in public at home. They exiled themselves.

0
Reply