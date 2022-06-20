Propaganda News for Monday

The propaganda news is active on Twitter as usual and we thought you might want to see the best tweets of the day so far (It’s only noon here).

Adam Schiff, a proven liar, is now the go-to guy on the fake insurrection.

Kamala responds to the hearing of our new Supreme Court Justice in her usual bizarre fashion.

About that soaring inflation, Biden’s got that? The White House is still prevaricating but CBS actually grilled the economic adviser.

The press secretary is mocked almost daily. She can’t answer a question. The baby formula response was especially ridiculed. The next tweet references her response.

In case you don’t know the reference:


