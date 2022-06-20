Propaganda News for Monday

The propaganda news is active on Twitter as usual and we thought you might want to see the best tweets of the day so far (It’s only noon here).

Adam Schiff, a proven liar, is now the go-to guy on the fake insurrection.

This man lied FOR YEARS and said he had evidence Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia. Instead of media banning him from their shows on account of his many damaging lies, they bring him on to tell more. Because they’re propaganda. https://t.co/ttD8u5kGQK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 19, 2022

Kamala responds to the hearing of our new Supreme Court Justice in her usual bizarre fashion.

About that soaring inflation, Biden’s got that? The White House is still prevaricating but CBS actually grilled the economic adviser.

CBS: “The tick up [in inflation] began a good year before the war in Ukraine began.” pic.twitter.com/eX66j02Ieu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 20, 2022

The press secretary is mocked almost daily. She can’t answer a question. The baby formula response was especially ridiculed. The next tweet references her response.

The current White House press secretary has clearly studied Rubin very closely https://t.co/7ixLRMrGp8 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 18, 2022

In case you don’t know the reference:

On Tuesday’s “Wake Up America,” @RepDustyJohnson blasts White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for dodging a question on the baby formula shortage. “That just shows that the White House does not have this as a top priority.” MORE: https://t.co/G71X0zFbA8 pic.twitter.com/K6AluHk64a — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 14, 2022

