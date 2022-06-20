California Decides the Perfect Time to Raise Gas Taxes is Now

California will raise gas taxes on July 1 because the timing is great? Gov. Newsom isn’t inclined to give a tax holiday but he will do the opposite. To solve the problem it creates, he is considering welfare “freebies” so people can buy food and fill up their tanks.

The average price of a gallon of gas has officially surpassed $6 for the first time in California and in U.S. history. It’s another first for Democrats!

The average per-gallon cost is now $6.05, though the price climbed as high as $7.79 in remote Mono County, according to AAA. The national average, meanwhile, was nearly $1.50 cheaper at $4.56 per gallon.

The state government of California will increase the state tax on gasoline from 51 cents per gallon to 53.9 cents. California has the highest taxes on gasoline.

The federal government might come to the rescue with handouts as they falsely claim the gas companies are gouging. No one gouges like the federal government with their climate and excise taxes.

They can’t do it just yet because the gas cards they want to hand out as gifts are a problem. There is a chip shortage. [It will add to inflation, by the way]

California has done everything it could to make gas prices skyrocket.

Welcome to more inflation and less driving. It’s a Democrat American dream in action.

