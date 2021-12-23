Liz Cheney’s Sly Christmas Newsletter Insults Wyoming Voters

















Rep. Liz Cheney leaked emails written by then-President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She then voted with the committee to hold him in contempt for protecting Presidential Privilege in an effort to imprison him.

His emails urged the President to stop the mob ASAP. Meanwhile, the day before the riot/rally, Donald Trump offered 10,000 National Guard to Speaker Pelosi, who is responsible for security at the Capitol. Her office declined. The person who was most responsible for stopping it was Nancy Pelosi, and Mitch McConnell secondarily.

The Left is raving about Cheney saving the country since she is doing their work for them.

Cheney is bankrolled in part by The Lincoln Project — grifters and pedo-enablers.

Who did this?? STOP IT!!! THAT IS NOT LIZ CHENEY AND YOU KNOW IT!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FR9vr5EaL7 — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) December 14, 2021

THE NEWSLETTER THAT FAILS TO MENTION HER WORK ON J6

In her December 17th newsletter, she wisely left out her role in trying to destroy Republicans, especially Donald Trump, with the J6 witch hunt committee. She bragged about a bill she co-sponsored, H.R. 6187, the “Coal Council Certainty Act of 2021.” The legislation would codify the National Coal Council’s charter that the Department of Energy let lapse last month. THAT’S GOING NOWHERE!

She also bashed Biden’s policy of destroying our energy sector, all while she is trying to destroy Republicans who want to save it.

Then she bragged about the NDAA and how she cares about security. She also pandered to livestock producers.

Oh, and she emphasized prayer and truth in leadership. Meanwhile, she’s going scorched earth on our Constitution because she hates Trump.

Then there was her obligatory honoring of our service members as she sides with Democrats who are currently destroying the military by purging conservatives and forcing the anti-American, racist CRT on them.

Oh, yeah, she’s just great, but no mention of her J6 role. She seems to think her voters are so stupid they won’t notice that she’s saying one thing in the newsletter and trying to burn down the Republican Party in real life, doing Marxist Nancy Pelosi’s work.

