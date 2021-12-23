Police Allegedly Seize CNN’s Suspected Pedo Producer’s Equipment

By
M Dowling
-
0

CNN’s Jake Tapper has a suspected pedophile producer named Rick Saleeby. Fairfax County police have reportedly seized Saleeby’s electronics and hard drives after FaceTime calls and texts appear to show solicitation of underage photos reported by Project Veritas. Jack Posobiec said this is via a person close to the investigation, reports Human Events.

CNN and Tapper haven’t said a word about this matter. It’s their second suspected pedo in a month.

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply