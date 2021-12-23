The WHO Says No Country Can Boost Its Way Out of the Pandemic

















The World Health Organization (The WHO) is warning against claims that the booster will get us through the pandemic. He sees the better alternative as giving boosters to the elderly and infirm and the rest to poor countries where the vaccination rate is low.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden, Mayors like Bill de Blasio, along with other Democrats, are insisting on boosters and planning draconian mandates around them despite the fact that Omicron is very mild.

“No country can boost its way out of the pandemic,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference Wednesday.

The global health group issued interim guidance discouraging booster vaccines for most individuals. Instead, the WHO encouraged boosters only for the elderly or immunocompromised and stated that the remaining vaccines should go to “lower-income countries.”

Tedros said that “boosters cannot be seen as a ticket to go ahead with planned celebrations, without the need for other precautions.”

About 20% of all vaccine doses administered daily are given as boosters.

“Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate,” Tedros said.

