Liz Truss Resigns 44 Days on the Job! No One Wants Her

Liz Truss had no choice but to resign after a chaotic short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office, Truss acknowledged that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

She wasn’t supported from the beginning.

This marks the third resignation in three years. Maybe it’s time for them to abandon Woke leadership.

Three days ago she said she wouldn’t resign. She’s a “fighter, not a quitter.”

Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare said the government was in disarray.

“Nobody has a route plan. It’s all sort of hand-to-hand fighting on a day-to-day basis,” he told the BBC on Thursday.

No one really supporter her after the first week of some interviews that went very badly. Truss never had a chance.

