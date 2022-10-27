Haliburton Liz, a quack politician and benefactor of her father’s name, endorsed a Pelosi Democrat in Michigan over the Republican challenger. Lizzie Cheney will appear with the Democrat incumbent at campaign events.

“I’m proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin,” Cheney said in a statement. “Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what’s best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons.

Her challenger, Tom Barrett, is currently a state senator.

The Democrat congresswoman is in her second term and is in a race that the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has branded a “toss up,” The Hill notes. Cheney the quack seems to be bent on destroying the Republican Party, only she is powerless but thinks she has more influence than she does. To me, her supporting a candidate is the kiss of death. Not too many people like or trust her. She lost her primary by nearly 40 points, even with the Cheney name. Lizzie will do anything to destroy Trump, even if it means destroying the entire Republican Party. Although, she has no power to reach her goals. Absurdly, she is talking about running for president to take votes away from Donald Trump should he run. Lizzie is on a revenge trip, outing herself as a Democrat. Nepotism Liz thinks Democrats are evil over the abortion question, yet she supports radical pro-abortion candidate Elissa Slotkin. If ever there was a quack politician, it was Lizzie. Liz Cheney rightly slams Democrat policies allowing the abortion of fetuses up until birth as "the face of pure evil." It is sad that someone with obvious conservative convictions chose to blow up her career over a protest that got out of hand. pic.twitter.com/V4xYacYJay — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) October 23, 2022

