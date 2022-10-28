Joe in Syracuse Says He Saved Us from an Economy in “Ruins”

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Remember when the economy flourished, gas was cheap, and you could afford food and home energy fuel? Well, Joe says that’s when the economy was in ruins. Now that gas is high, diesel is rationed in the northeast, and food is skyrocketing, Joe says the economy is saved.

Confused yet? It’s not confusing when you realize this is propaganda aimed at the most uninformed among us.

Biden lied and claimed gas was $5 when he entered office. It was $2.39. Does he know he’s lying?

0
Please leave a feedback on thisx

Incomes allegedly went up, and they can’t meet the cost of inflation. Joe’s boasting about it. As for gas going down, that’s from an incredible high, and it’s only going down because of the draining of our emergency reserves.

Total creepy lie with Halloween Joe as he pretends we aren’t in ruins now:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments