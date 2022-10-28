Joe in Syracuse Says He Saved Us from an Economy in “Ruins”

Remember when the economy flourished, gas was cheap, and you could afford food and home energy fuel? Well, Joe says that’s when the economy was in ruins. Now that gas is high, diesel is rationed in the northeast, and food is skyrocketing, Joe says the economy is saved.

Confused yet? It’s not confusing when you realize this is propaganda aimed at the most uninformed among us.

BIDEN IN SYRACUSE: “When I took office, the economy was in ruins!” pic.twitter.com/M3x9dbpXmM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 27, 2022

Biden lied and claimed gas was $5 when he entered office. It was $2.39. Does he know he’s lying?

Biden: “The most common price of gas in America is $3.39, down from over $5 when I took office.” The price of gas was $2.33 when Joe Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/3MD4qighrA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

Incomes allegedly went up, and they can’t meet the cost of inflation. Joe’s boasting about it. As for gas going down, that’s from an incredible high, and it’s only going down because of the draining of our emergency reserves.

Biden: "People’s incomes went up last quarter more than inflation went up … So economic growth is up, the price of inflation is down, real incomes are on going — are up, and the price of gas is down." pic.twitter.com/sDdMnnR8Kx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 27, 2022

Total creepy lie with Halloween Joe as he pretends we aren’t in ruins now:

This is the voice he uses when creeping up from behind to nibble nibble your neck pic.twitter.com/l13Il2FL0J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 27, 2022

